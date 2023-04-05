Russian Envoy Says Sending Demarche to Trudeau to Condemn Murder of Tatarsky, Dugina

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he is sending a protest note to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, demanding that he condemns the murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky and journalist Daria Dugina.

"I am sending an official demarche to the Prime Minister of Canada demanding that the murder of Tatarsky and Dugina be condemned. The absence (of condemnation) will be considered by Russia as support for terrorism by the government of Canada," Stepanov said.