Russian Envoy Says 'Shame' for UNGA to Start New Year by Holding Another Meeting on Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) It is a shame for the UN Security Council to start the new year by holding yet another meeting on the issue of Syrian chemical weapons without been provided any updates, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"It's a shame that we are starting our new working year with yet another meeting on Syrian chemical weapons," Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Polyanskiy said it does not make sense to discuss the issue every month without any updates in order to "tick the box.

Russia is similarly dissatisfied with the behavior of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Director General Fernando Arias, who is responsible for providing updates in the United Nations. Moscow has said Arias has purposely avoided briefing the UN Security Council and has avoided showing up in person.

The UN Security Council members have long been divided on the so-called Syrian file. Russia and China have sought to reduce external interference in Syria while Western states have preferred keeping the existing United Nations-approved channel for providing aid to enter the country.