Russian Envoy Says Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Not Be Forced to Speed Up

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) - The work of Syria 's constitutional committee must not be artificially accelerated, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"I want to repeat once again that in our opinion and by deep conviction, in no way should we artificially accelerate the work of the constitutional committee," Lavrentyev, who headed the Russian delegation at the Astana-14 talks, said at a press conference.

The constitutional committee's most recent round of meetings took place in Geneva in late November. However, the meetings of the small group, which prepares the Primary initiatives, did not take place due to disagreements between delegations. A member of the committee from the opposition, Qasem Khatib, told Sputnik that the Syrian government's delegation was setting preconditions for negotiations on the constitution, thus delaying the process.