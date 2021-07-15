UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Says Unlikely OPCW Made Mistake In Draft On Navalny On Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:18 AM

Russian Envoy Says Unlikely OPCW Made Mistake in Draft on Navalny On Accident

Russia finds it hard to believe that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) made a mistake in its draft report on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny accidentally, permanent representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia finds it hard to believe that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) made a mistake in its draft report on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny accidentally, permanent representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

At last week's session of the OPCW Executive Council, Russia demanded clarifications over the organization's draft report which said that the technical secretariat, at the request of Germany, sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance concerning the incident with Navalny on August 20, the very day the Russian opposition activist fell ill aboard a Tomsk-Moscow flight. According to Shulgin, the technical secretariat failed to explain that.

At the same time, the Russian envoy went on, the German permanent representative to the OPCW "came to the rescue," saying that it was just a mistake.

"She [the German permanent representative to the OPCW] implied that there seemed to have been a typo.

It is hard to believe in it because a whole group of authors usually prepare such documents," Shulgin told the RT broadcaster.

The German Foreign Ministry earlier this day blamed the inconsistency on a mix of dates in the draft version, which was later fixed, saying that Berlin appealed to the chemical watchdog on September 4.

Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20 after he fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. Local doctors said that his tests did not reveal any signs of poisoning. Two days later, the activist was flown to the Charité hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the alleged chemical poisoning.

