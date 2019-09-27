UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Says US Impedes Settlement Of Iran-Related Issues By Conflating Them

Washington is mixing up and conflating all issues concerning Tehran that are currently being discussed, including those regarding Iran's missile program, which makes any possibility of resolving them "an impossible mission," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday

"They want to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program, missile program, regional policies, mixing all these [issues] up in one. It took mediators and negotiators 10 years to resolve only the nuclear problem, and a very fragile compromise was reached. If we add here all that the Americans are talking about, it becomes an impossible mission. But, nevertheless, they are heading exactly for it," Ulyanov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are gradually escalating and at risk of transforming into something more dangerous than a diplomatic spat. In May 2018, the United States abruptly pulled out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions, a decision that raised eyebrows even among its allies.

In response, Tehran started to discontinue its nuclear obligations every 60 days until EU signatories to the accord ensured Iran's interests in the face of US sanctions.

Earlier in September, Tehran embarked on the third stage of its rollback plan.

