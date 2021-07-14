Russian Envoy Says Warring Afghan Sides Likely to Be Ready for Peace Negotiations by Fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said in an interview with Sputnik that the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) should no be expected to come to the negotiation table any sooner than by the fall.

"It seems to me that in reality, the parties will be ready for substantial, productive negotiations in the fall. Both sides have been preparing for war for too long and until, as they say, they don't blow off the steam, it is difficult to count on something serious," Kabulov said when asked if the peace talks were expected any time soon.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence on the part of the Taliban as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of an agreement signed by the Taliban and the United States in February of last year.

Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in June that the government and the Taliban continue occasional contacts in Doha, but there has been no visible progress made so far as peace talks are not systematic and, therefore, unable to produce decisions.