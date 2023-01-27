Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Safety Zone

By the end of February, there may be progress in creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) By the end of February, there may be progress in creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

"I think that during February, by the end of February, there may be some progress, at least there are chances for this, but no one can guarantee this," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

If the previous methods of work on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP are stalling, other options must be sought, he added.