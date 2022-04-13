UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Sends Letter To Alberta Premier, Regrets Move To Cut Inter-Regional Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he has sent a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to express regret over his decision to sever ties with three Russian regions.

"I sent a letter to the Premier where I expressed regret over such a hasty step, and drew his attention to the fact that any crisis, one way or another, resolves in the end and when peace comes, the whole truth about the genesis of the crisis and who is to blame for it comes out," Stepanov said.

He warned that this "emotional" and politically-motivated decision will harm contacts between people, and the provincial government should understand that it will be very difficult to restore these ties.

The Canadian province has severed ties with three Russian regions - the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Tyumen region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area - over the Ukraine crisis.

