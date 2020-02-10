UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Slams US Ideas On Comprehensive Nuclear Deal With Iran As 'Fantasies'

The United States' idea of developing a new "comprehensive deal" with Iran to replace the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) demonstrates an unrealistic approach to the problem on Washington's part, Mikhail Ulyanov, a permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump said during his state of the union address before Congress that the United States could help Iran's economy if Tehran did not remain "too proud" to ask for it. On Friday, former UK Ambassador Peter Ford told Sputnik that the fact that Trump carefully chose comments on Iran in his address might indicate he was secretly exploring a deal with Tehran.

"I think, these are fantasies. As the Americans say, it is an attempt to kill three birds with one stone. This approach is unrealistic. Let me remind you that at the time, negotiations on purely nuclear issues took about ten years. If we add regional security and ballistic missile issues here, this will turn into an impossible mission. These additional aspects can only be discussed with the consent of the parties concerned and separately from the nuclear program issue," Ulyanov said.

The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and hit Iran with sanctions amid pleas from other signatories to save the deal.

