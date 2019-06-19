UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy Suggests Including Educational Cooperation In Program Of Modi's Visit To EEF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:14 PM

Russian Envoy Suggests Including Educational Cooperation in Program of Modi's Visit to EEF

Russian Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev suggested on Wednesday that specific proposals on cooperation in education between India and Russia should be included on the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev suggested on Wednesday that specific proposals on cooperation in education between India and Russia should be included on the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September.

The proposal was brought forward during a Russian-Indian roundtable on cooperation in education, chaired by Trutnev, in New Delhi. According to the presidential envoy, the program of Modi's visit to the forum is already being discussed.

"And I have a simple proposal, let us set a goal of including a section on cooperation [in education] in this program [of Modi's visit] in absolutely specific context: what are we doing, in what timeframe," Trutnev said.

Trutnev added after the meeting that Putin and Modi should be presented with concrete proposals on bilateral educational cooperation at the forum.

"The task goes as follows: it is necessary to have the opportunity to report to Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi on our proposals regarding educational projects in India and Russia by the [time] fifth EEF [is held]," the presidential envoy said.

Last week, Putin invited Modi to attend the EEF, which will be held in the Russian Far Easter city of Vladivostok from September 4-6, as the main guest.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Education Russia Narendra Modi Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September From

Recent Stories

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid; slam ..

1 minute ago

Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - U ..

1 minute ago

India Invites Russian Companies to Invest in Gas I ..

1 minute ago

17 oxen to be auctioned on July 4

2 minutes ago

Preparations for Visit of Maduro to Russia Underwa ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-French President Sarkozy to Stand Trial on Corr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.