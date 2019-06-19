Russian Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev suggested on Wednesday that specific proposals on cooperation in education between India and Russia should be included on the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev suggested on Wednesday that specific proposals on cooperation in education between India and Russia should be included on the agenda of Indian Narendra Modi 's visit to Russia for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September

The proposal was brought forward during a Russian-Indian roundtable on cooperation in education, chaired by Trutnev, in New Delhi. According to the presidential envoy, the program of Modi's visit to the forum is already being discussed.

"And I have a simple proposal, let us set a goal of including a section on cooperation [in education] in this program [of Modi's visit] in absolutely specific context: what are we doing, in what timeframe," Trutnev said.

Trutnev added after the meeting that Putin and Modi should be presented with concrete proposals on bilateral educational cooperation at the forum.

"The task goes as follows: it is necessary to have the opportunity to report to Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi on our proposals regarding educational projects in India and Russia by the [time] fifth EEF [is held]," the presidential envoy said.

Last week, Putin invited Modi to attend the EEF, which will be held in the Russian Far Easter city of Vladivostok from September 4-6, as the main guest.