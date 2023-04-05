Close
Russian Envoy Summoned In Late March After Moscow Detained WSJ Reporter - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was summoned to the US State Department on March 30 after Moscow detained Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and the envoy met with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was summoned to the US State Department on March 30 after Moscow detained Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and the envoy met with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"We can confirm that Ambassador Antonov was summoned to the State Department on the 30th of March and that's where he met with Under Secretary Victoria Nuland," Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

