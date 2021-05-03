UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Summoned To EU Over Moscow's Sanctions On EU Officials - Commission

The Russian permanent representative to the European Union in Brussels has been summoned to receive Brussels' protest regarding Moscow's sanctions against the bloc's officials, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday

"Yes, the Russian ambassador has been summoned, he should be received in the afternoon by the secretary general of the European Commission and of the European External Action Service, where we will convey to him strong condemnation and rejection of this decision," Stano said at a press briefing.

"The issue will be discussed at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council next Monday," Stano added.

