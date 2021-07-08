UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russian Envoy, Taliban Delegation Discuss Prospects for Launching Intra-Afghan Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, at a meeting with a delegation from the political office of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) discussed the prospects for launching intra-Afghan negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 8, the Russian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Z.N. Kabulov held consultations with a delegation of the political office of the Taliban Movement. During the meeting, the situation in the IRA and the prospects for launching inter-Afghan negotiations were discussed," the statement says.

Russia, in consultations with the Taliban, expressed concern about the escalation in the north of Afghanistan, urged to prevent its spread abroad, the report said.

Taliban officials have confirmed their interest in achieving sustainable peace in the country, the ministry said.

"Assurances were received from the Taliban regarding the group's non-violation of the borders of the Central Asian states, as well as guarantees of the security of diplomatic and consular missions of foreign states in Afghanistan," the ministry said.

