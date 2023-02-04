UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik New Canadian Sanctions 'Ridiculous,' Moscow Will Respond

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik New Canadian Sanctions 'Ridiculous,' Moscow Will Respond

The latest round of sanctions imposed by Canada against Russia is "ridiculous" and Moscow will respond accordingly, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The latest round of sanctions imposed by Canada against Russia is "ridiculous" and Moscow will respond accordingly, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"This is ridiculous. It's just the desire of (Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie) Joly to curry favor with Ukraine and the United States," Stepanov said. "It discredits the quality of the Canadian diplomatic service.

"

Earlier on Friday, Global Affairs Canada said Ottawa imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including on the media outlet MIA Rossiya Segodyna.

"The answer will follow," Stepanov said. "We always act based on the principle of reciprocity - symmetrically, asymmetrically, but for every unfriendly action on the part of the current Canadian authorities, which we look at with regret, we will respond. If the unfriendly steps were not taken then there would be no need for a response."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Ottawa United States Media

Recent Stories

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

6 minutes ago
 US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Ballo ..

US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean - Repor ..

6 minutes ago
 PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Boa ..

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

8 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy ..

Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

8 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

25 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.