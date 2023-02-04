Russian Envoy Tells Sputnik New Canadian Sanctions 'Ridiculous,' Moscow Will Respond

The latest round of sanctions imposed by Canada against Russia is "ridiculous" and Moscow will respond accordingly, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday

"This is ridiculous. It's just the desire of (Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie) Joly to curry favor with Ukraine and the United States," Stepanov said. "It discredits the quality of the Canadian diplomatic service.

"

Earlier on Friday, Global Affairs Canada said Ottawa imposed Russia-related sanctions on 38 individuals and 16 entities, including on the media outlet MIA Rossiya Segodyna.

"The answer will follow," Stepanov said. "We always act based on the principle of reciprocity - symmetrically, asymmetrically, but for every unfriendly action on the part of the current Canadian authorities, which we look at with regret, we will respond. If the unfriendly steps were not taken then there would be no need for a response."