WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday that including Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) on the list of sanctioned entities is absurd and promised that Moscow will respond to the new restrictive measures.

"Frankly speaking, we almost stopped paying attention to these stamping of sanctions. If you look at the current targets, especially the inclusion in the sanctions list of the Central Election Commission under the pretext of violating human rights, this is some kind of absurdity," Stepanov said.

The ambassador said the current Cabinet of Ministers of Canada led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "does not care at all about the future state of bilateral relations" despite the fact that Russia and Canada are neighboring countries.

"Ottawa operates in the mode of today and the establishment is chasing ratings - in this case, the support of the Ukrainian community," he said.

"Be that as it may, the response to these sanctions from our side will follow."

After the Trudeau government razes to the ground bilateral relations on principle, what legacy will they leave for the future generations of Canadian politicians who will have to clean up the rubble sooner or later, Stepanov asked.

"We know perfectly well that in the Western system it is very easy to impose sanctions, but it is difficult to lift them," he said. "When sanctions are introduced, they leave a very serious and negative imprint on bilateral relations,"

Stepanov pointed out that Russia considers sanctions in a strategic context and the restrictive measures will not have a direct impact on Russia and its policies.

"But the negative political effect of them will be long-term. It is a pity that the current cabinet does not think about it at all," Stepanov said.