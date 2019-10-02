Russian Envoy to China Says Moscow, Beijing Friendly Despite Lack of Alliance Agreements

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told Sputnik that despite Russia and China not being official allies, bound by reciprocal commitments, the two countries understood and respected each other's political will and interests and that threats to their friendly relations were non-existent

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told Sputnik that despite Russia and China not being official allies, bound by reciprocal commitments, the two countries understood and respected each other's political will and interests and that threats to their friendly relations were non-existent.

On Wednesday, Russia and China celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral diplomatic relations. On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first nation which recognized the People's Republic of China, after the Communist Party of China had won the civil war against the Kuomintang troops and established the modern Chinese state.

"[Russia] and China are not allies, we are not bound to each other by alliance obligations. However, we have a clear and visible understanding of each other's policies and interests and are ready to respect and cooperate with each other on their realization," Denisov said.

The envoy added that Russia and China's cooperation in international organizations also reflected this tendency. The two countries shared a common perspective on international matters and cooperated willingly, not because of obligations.

Denisov said he did not see any potential factors that could disrupt the two countries friendly relations at the moment, adding that China played an important role in Russia's economy, especially in the Far East, which is closer to the Asian market.

Additionally, Denisov noted that throughout those past 70 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries had never reached a point of completely cutting off diplomatic ties largely due to both of their histories, which made maintaining friendly cooperation between the neighboring states a priority for both of them.

"I think that [Russia and China] have never gotten to the point of completely cutting off diplomatic relations in the past because neither side was interested in it .

.. Of course there have been periods of strained relations that have even resulted in armed conflict along the [Russia-China] border. ... [However], the fact that we have been able to not only normalize and restore a high level of relations, but also take them to a level of all-encompassing strategic cooperation, as they are now, is due to the negative experiences, the mistakes made, [by both countries in the past]," Denisov said.

The envoy added that although previous confrontations and difficult moments in Russia-China relations existed, bilateral cooperation continued to develop on all levels. Specifically, Denisov pointed to bilateral trade as a marker of the continued success in Moscow-Beijing relations, noting that it currently had reached $100 billion and that by 2024, both countries intended to increase it twofold.

Finally, Denisov said that Russia's consulate general, which it decided to open in China's northeastern city of Harbin in 2015, would be fully functional by the summer of 2020.

Russia and China have a centuries-long history of bilateral relations. In 1649-1689, the countries went through a border war, which culminated in the 1686 siege of the Russian fort of Albazin by the Qing dynasty's troops and the 1689 Treaty of Nerchinsk. The Soviet Union had two border conflicts with China: over the Chinese Eastern Railway in 1929 and the Damansky Island (Zhenbao) in 1969. At the same time, the Soviet Union provided the Communist Party of China with great support during the civil war.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.