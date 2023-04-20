UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To China, SCO Head Discuss Perspectives Of Int'l Cooperation- Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Russian Envoy to China, SCO Head Discuss Perspectives of Int'l Cooperation- Embassy

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming discussed on Wednesday perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial development of relations with partners, the Russian embassy in Beijing said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming discussed on Wednesday perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial development of relations with partners, the Russian embassy in Beijing said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on relevant issues of SCO operations, in terms of improvement the organization's work in particular. Special attention was paid to perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial international relations," the embassy said in a social media post on Thursday.

The SCO is an international political, economic, security and defense organization formed in 2001. It includes India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, with Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observers and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka as dialogue partners. Memorandums on giving Egypt and Qatar dialogue partner status were also signed in 2022. Bahrain, the Maldives, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are expected to receive the same status soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Exchange Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Egypt Social Media Kuwait Qatar Beijing Armenia Same Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Bahrain Myanmar Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Maldives United Arab Emirates Mongolia Nepal Shanghai Cooperation Organization Post

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Za ..

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al Fitr

17 minutes ago
 COP28 team calls for greater inclusion of indigeno ..

COP28 team calls for greater inclusion of indigenous voices in building climate ..

32 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

JUI-F chief rules out talks with PTI chief

1 minute ago
 Sudan deaths mount as army chief rules out talks t ..

Sudan deaths mount as army chief rules out talks to end fighting

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.