Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming discussed on Wednesday perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial development of relations with partners, the Russian embassy in Beijing said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming discussed on Wednesday perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial development of relations with partners, the Russian embassy in Beijing said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on relevant issues of SCO operations, in terms of improvement the organization's work in particular. Special attention was paid to perspectives of the SCO building mutually beneficial international relations," the embassy said in a social media post on Thursday.

The SCO is an international political, economic, security and defense organization formed in 2001. It includes India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, with Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observers and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka as dialogue partners. Memorandums on giving Egypt and Qatar dialogue partner status were also signed in 2022. Bahrain, the Maldives, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are expected to receive the same status soon.