Russian Envoy to ECHR Says No Evidence of Transfer of Arms From Russia to Donbas

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said on Wednesday that there is no convincing evidence of the transfer of weapons from Russia to Donbas and called them rumors.

The ECHR on Wednesday started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

The diplomat called on the court to come to rule that Russia is not responsible for events in the Donbas as they happened outside its territory. Vinogradov also said that the Netherlands does not consider the Donbas conflict as an international military conflict with Moscow's participation.