Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Passports

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Kiev's statements about Donbas residents obtaining Russian passports do not stand any criticism, Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said on Wednesday, noting that Hungary and Romania are actively granting citizenship to residents of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the ECHR started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

Commenting on the complaints alleging that administrative appointments in certain regions of Donbas are carried out with the consent of the Russian authorities, he said that there is no evidence, while there are facts that the Ukrainian government bodies are formed with the active participation of the so-called "external experts" from the EU and the US.

The indication by the Ukrainian authorities of the fact that a significant number of Donbas residents acquired the Russian citizenship should also, apparently, indicate the effective control of Romania and Hungary over certain regions of Ukraine, he said, noting that these states are actively granting their citizenship to Ukrainian residents.