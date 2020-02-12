Russian Envoy to EU Chizhov Says Sanctions Not Topic of Discussion

Europe's economic sanctions against Russia and their prospective lifting remain off the list of topics in EU-Russia negotiations, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Europe's economic sanctions against Russia and their prospective lifting remain off the list of topics in EU-Russia negotiations, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik.

"This is not the topic of our negotiations with the European Union. We are not discussing the fate of unilateral restrictions ... and moreover, we are not asking anyone for anything. We are waiting for the EU to accumulate enough political will to [lift the sanctions]," Chizhov told Sputnik in an interview in Europe's political capital, Brussels.

Chizhov added that the abnormality of the current situation is becoming ever more pronounced and is damaging mutual interests, of which both the EU and Russia have plenty.

The diplomat lamented that the European Parliament, elected last year, retains the tradition of scoring political points at Russia's expense.

"Speaking about the European Parliament, unfortunately, the majority of lawmakers and many political factions retain the tradition of scoring political points from the confrontation with Russia," the permanent representative noted.

Despite this, Chizhov told Sputnik that he remained hopeful that new faces in EU leadership would bring a new attitude towards Russia.

The diplomat noted that the European Union had experienced a difficult period in its development, adding that the bloc's awareness about the lack of prospects in maintaining the sanctions imposed on Russia was growing.

The bloc did not use the opportunities it recently had for mending its ties with Moscow, according to the envoy.

At the same time, the diplomat noted the increase in contradictions between the EU and its heretofore perennial ally, the United States.

"We note that the set of contradictions between Europe in the broad sense and the United States has expanded recently. Moreover, to what extent this is connected only with the personality of the current president of the US [Donald Trump] ... is a debatable issue," Chizhov said.

As for Russia's attitude toward its Western neighbors, the ambassador advised keeping a level-headed outlook and avoiding any extreme, be they positive or negative.

"I want to note that we, the Russian society, should avoid extremes concerning the European Union: it does not need to be fetishized or demonized," Chizhov went on to say.

Russian-EU relations experienced a crisis from 2014 onward following increasing differences over the situation in Ukraine. EU imposed sanctions against Russia for what it called the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, with Russia responding in kind and imposing countersanctions, which largely remain in place to this day.

The ties have begun to thaw somewhat, however, with new leadership in France, Italy and EU institutions, as well as an increasing understanding that Crimea is now squarely Russian territory.