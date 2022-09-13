Russian Envoy to EU Chizhov Says Will Leave Brussels Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday that he will leave Brussels in the near future as his work assignment is coming to an end after 17 years.

"I'm leaving soon, my work assignment has come to an end.

It's already uncomfortable for me to act as a live monument to the strategic partnership between Russia and the EU," the diplomat told Russian reporters in Brussels.

Chizhov did not say who will replace him as an envoy to the EU.

"I can say that during my farewell visits, I warned the Europeans that it is much easier to burn bridges than to rebuild them later," the diplomat said, adding that "there will be no return to the previous relations with the European Union."