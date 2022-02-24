UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To EU Meets With EEAS Secretary General - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov held a meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino on Thursday to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the Russian Mission to the EU said.

"During the conversation, Chizhov outlined Russian assessments of the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, dwelling in detail on the reasons that required the leadership of our country to make a decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and the LuÑansk People's Republic, and then to conduct a special military operation based on Art. 51 of the UN Charter and the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and these states," the mission said.

