UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy To EU On Von Der Leyen's Anti-Russia Stance: 'People Tend To Change'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Russian Envoy to EU on Von Der Leyen's Anti-Russia Stance: 'People Tend to Change'

Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission, known for her harsh stance on Russia, could change, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission, known for her harsh stance on Russia, could change, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We will see. People tend to change. She has a chance," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Verona Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Old Ravians announce support for new VC

4 minutes ago

DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of speci ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IO ..

5 minutes ago

All concerned department striving hard to eliminat ..

2 minutes ago

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Rev ..

2 minutes ago

LHC grants Nawaz bail on medical grounds in sugar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.