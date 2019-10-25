Russian Envoy To EU On Von Der Leyen's Anti-Russia Stance: 'People Tend To Change'
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:11 PM
Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission, known for her harsh stance on Russia, could change, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview
"We will see. People tend to change. She has a chance," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.