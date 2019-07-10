Russian Envoy to IAEA Urges Member States to Condemn US Over Derailing Iran Nuclear Deal

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday called on the members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn the US destructive moves on Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia 's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday called on the members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn the US destructive moves on Iran nuclear deal.

"We urge all board Members to strongly condemn the destructive US policy," Ulyanov said in a statement published on Twitter.

Ulyanov pointed out that the nuclear deal's goal was not only to resolve nuclear issues, but to normalize economic and trade relations with Iran, as sanctions were to be lifted gradually in exchange for Tehran keeping its nuclear program peaceful.

"It is obvious, however, that it is difficult to maintain the deal [with] only one of its two pillars. As a result, the US policy on the economic clampdown of Iran negatively affects the IAEA inspections in Iran," Ulyanov said.