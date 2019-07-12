A new provocation with the use of chemical weapons is being prepared by militants in Syria's Idlib province, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Friday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A new provocation with the use of chemical weapons is being prepared by militants in Syria 's Idlib province, Alexander Shulgin, Russia 's envoy to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Friday.

"The Syrians here and in New York say they know that chemical munitions are being delivered [to Syria], they know from which countries, the Names of the people responsible for preparing the provocations. For instance, a chemical provocation is being prepared in Idlib as we speak. Well, a fact-finding team will be sent there, but what will it find? They will say that the Syrians and the Russians who 'shield' them are again to blame. They simply refuse to consider alternative scenarios," Shulgin said.