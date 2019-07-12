UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy To OPCW Warns Of Possible New Chemical Provocation In Syria's Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

A new provocation with the use of chemical weapons is being prepared by militants in Syria's Idlib province, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Friday

"The Syrians here and in New York say they know that chemical munitions are being delivered [to Syria], they know from which countries, the Names of the people responsible for preparing the provocations. For instance, a chemical provocation is being prepared in Idlib as we speak. Well, a fact-finding team will be sent there, but what will it find? They will say that the Syrians and the Russians who 'shield' them are again to blame. They simply refuse to consider alternative scenarios," Shulgin said.

He then questioned the credibility of such accusations, saying they are often voiced when the Syrian government troops succeed in military advances against terrorists and at that point do not need any extra levers such as chemical weapons.

In May, the Russian Defense Ministry said that militants of the Nusra Front (terror group, banned in Russia) were preparing to stage a false-flag provocation in Idlib and East Ghouta to frame the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army for allegedly attacking civilians with chemical weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that such allegations often aim to shield the terrorists and justify use of force by third parties. Last year, the United States, United Kingdom and France carried out joint airstrikes against Syria after accusing Bashar Assad's government of chemical attacks in Khan Sheikhoun, Duma and East Ghouta. Damascus has denied all accusations.

