Russian Envoy to OSCE Calls for Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination

Cooperation in immunization against COVID-19 has to be a priority and considered as part of the right to life, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Cooperation in immunization against COVID-19 has to be a priority and considered as part of the right to life, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said Thursday.

Speaking at an online meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Russian envoy stressed that 2020 became a turning point for everyone.

"The pandemic brought to the forefront the need for maintaining social and economic rights of citizens, highlighted the lack of alternative to multilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including in the areas of health, education and science.

Cooperation on vaccination issues has to set an example - to be viewed within the context of maintaining the right to life," Lukashevich said in response to a speech by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Peichinovich-Burich.

The Russian diplomat emphasized the need for a more focused activity based upon legal mechanisms developed by the Council of Europe.

