MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Wednesday that he had conveyed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres a message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the necessity for the US to fulfill its visa obligations.

"I recently visited the (UN).

Secretary-General and gave him a message from the minister, where he lists these issues and requests that the Secretary General initiate arbitration proceedings under the relevant article of the agreement with the host country to analyze the actions of the authorities of the country, which is obliged to provide conditions for the work of the mission to the UN," Nebenzia told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.