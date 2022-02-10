UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN In Geneva Ready For Dialogue With New US Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Russian Envoy to UN in Geneva Ready for Dialogue With New US Counterpart

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told Sputnik on Thursday that he is ready to maintain a direct and mutually respectful dialogue with Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the new US ambassador to the UN in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told Sputnik on Thursday that he is ready to maintain a direct and mutually respectful dialogue with Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the new US ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

"We have not yet directly communicated with Ambassador Bathsheba Neill Crocker, who commenced her duties in the second half of January. Certainly, I am determined to maintain a regular, direct and mutually respectful dialogue with her," Gatilov said.�

According to the official, Moscow is determined and ready for constructive interaction and cooperation with almost all delegations.

Gatilov also said that there is no alternative to a diplomatic response to the new challenges. The diplomat said that while the modern Russian diplomacy is facing serious challenges, there is no alternative way to address them except through diplomatic approach. He quoted Andrei Gromyko, the former First Deputy Premier of the Soviet Union, saying that it is better to hold negotiations for ten years than to wage a war for one day, adding that the diplomatic professional mission involves leaving conflicts inside the negotiation halls.

