Russian Envoy to UN Nebenzia Calls US Support to White Helmets 'Misuse of Funds'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The latest US allocation of $4.5 million in support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, is a misuse of funds, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This is misuse of funds which could have been spent on much more noble and useful goals in Syria," Nebenzia said.