Russian Envoy To UN Says Can Rule Out Russian Invasion Into Ukraine

January 31, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday he can rule out Russian invasion into Ukraine but cannot exclude a possibility of provocation from Ukraine.

"I can rule that out," Nebenzia said when asked if there were any circumstances in which Russian troops would cross the border into Ukraine. "We do not exclude provocation from Ukrainian side. The separatist republics say they have information that such provocations may happen."

He added that any attempts to resolve the conflict by military means are totally unacceptable.

