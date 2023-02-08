UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN Says No Prospects For Ukraine Peace Until Arms Buildup Stops

Russian Envoy to UN Says No Prospects for Ukraine Peace Until Arms Buildup Stops

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The prospects for peace in Ukraine will be in sight when the arms buildup stops in the conflict-torn country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"I hope that when this arms buildup and this madness about it...

will stop and when those who promote it will stop their proxy war against us with the help of the poor Ukrainians who are dying for them, when they are realistic in heeding to our concerns, which we very clearly stated from day one, then I think the prospects of peace will be near," Nebenzia said. "So far, I don't see any readiness of the other side to engage in anything meaningful."

