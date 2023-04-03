UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN Says Not Ruling Out Blinken-Lavrov Meeting If One Requested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is open to meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York if the latter requests it

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is open to meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York if the latter requests it.

"I think that depends on two factors: the first, where Blinken will be at that time; and on his ability and willingness to meet with our foreign minister," Nebenzia said during a press briefing, when asked about the potential for such a meeting. "If Secretary Blinken would like to have a meeting, of course the space will be provided."

Russia never runs away from meetings with those who request them, Nebenzia added.

