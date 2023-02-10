Russian Envoy to UN Says Premature to Talk About Adding Clauses on Steel to Grain Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) It is too premature to talk about the prospects for including a clause on steel supplies in the grain deal until the full implementation of existing provisions is ensured, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Kiev sought to expand the grain deal and add provisions on steel supplies to it.

"Before discussing the expansion of the Black Sea agreements to other commodity items, such as steel, it is necessary to ensure the full implementation of those that have already been signed," Nebenzia said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the Russian part of the deal has not yet been implemented, the diplomat recalled.

"Speaking about the steel industry, I would like to draw your attention to the situation with primarily of Russian, and not Ukrainian, metallurgists. About 30-40% of steel produced in Russia was exported, but now the European market is closed. Establishing alternative supply routes will not be quick," the permanent representative added.