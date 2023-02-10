UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN Says Premature To Talk About Adding Clauses On Steel To Grain Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russian Envoy to UN Says Premature to Talk About Adding Clauses on Steel to Grain Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) It is too premature to talk about the prospects for including a clause on steel supplies in the grain deal until the full implementation of existing provisions is ensured, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

On Thursday,  Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Kiev sought to expand the grain deal and add provisions on steel supplies to it.

"Before discussing the expansion of the Black Sea agreements to other commodity items, such as steel, it is necessary to ensure the full implementation of those that have already been signed," Nebenzia said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the Russian part of the deal has not yet been implemented, the diplomat recalled.

"Speaking about the steel industry, I would like to draw your attention to the situation with primarily of Russian, and not Ukrainian, metallurgists. About 30-40% of steel produced in Russia was exported, but now the European market is closed. Establishing alternative supply routes will not be quick," the permanent representative added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Kiev Market Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

20 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

2 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.