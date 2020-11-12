Russian Envoy to UN Says Situations With Skripal, Navalny, Syria Have Similar Scenarios

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik that the incidents with the use of chemical weapons in Syria that were blamed on Damascus, and the alleged poisoning of Aexey Navalny and Sergey Skripal were following the same script.

"This is all the same scheme, the 'chemicals' in Syria, the Skripals.

And now they want to do the same with Navalny," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat added that all of these cases had a lot of incongruous moments but nobody was willing to "have a serious discussion about it."

"The most outrageous example that shows that they do not want to talk to us and that [the West] has a different paradigm [of verdict without proof] is the Syrian 'chemicals'," Nebenzia said.