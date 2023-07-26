Russian Envoy to UN Says US Remains Silent on Kiev Regime Abuse of Ukraine Orthodox Church

The United States remains silent regarding the Kiev regime's mistreatment of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its followers while at the same time portraying itself as a human rights champion, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States remains silent regarding the Kiev regime's mistreatment of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its followers while at the same time portraying itself as a human rights champion, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Why is it that our American colleagues who champion the so-called universal human rights and freedom of faith values, why are they completely silent?" Polaynskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Western representatives turn a blind eye to the abuse of the canonical Ukraine Orthodox Church, he added.

The United States replied that Washington takes seriously allegations of violations of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, however, what we it sees is Russia "cynically complaining" of mistreatment of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church while engaging in systematic religious oppression.

On Wednesday, two meetings on Ukraine were held in the UN Security Council. The first one was requested by the Russia and concerned the deteriorating situation for the Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. The second meeting was externally requested by Ukrainians in connection with attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.