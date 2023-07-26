Open Menu

Russian Envoy To UN Says US Remains Silent On Kiev Regime Abuse Of Ukraine Orthodox Church

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Russian Envoy to UN Says US Remains Silent on Kiev Regime Abuse of Ukraine Orthodox Church

The United States remains silent regarding the Kiev regime's mistreatment of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its followers while at the same time portraying itself as a human rights champion, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States remains silent regarding the Kiev regime's mistreatment of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its followers while at the same time portraying itself as a human rights champion, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Why is it that our American colleagues who champion the so-called universal human rights and freedom of faith values, why are they completely silent?" Polaynskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Western representatives turn a blind eye to the abuse of the canonical Ukraine Orthodox Church, he added.

The United States replied that Washington takes seriously allegations of violations of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, however, what we it sees is Russia "cynically complaining" of mistreatment of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church while engaging in systematic religious oppression.

On Wednesday, two meetings on Ukraine were held in the UN Security Council. The first one was requested by the Russia and concerned the deteriorating situation for the Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. The second meeting was externally requested by Ukrainians in connection with attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Washington Same Kiev United States Church Christian

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

6 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

15 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

12 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

12 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

12 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

31 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

12 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

9 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World