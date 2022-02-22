UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN Urges West To Force Kiev To Abandon Its Militaristic Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian Envoy to UN Urges West to Force Kiev to Abandon Its Militaristic Plans

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, has called on the West to force Kiev to abandon its militaristic plans and not make the situation around Ukraine worse.

"I would like to urge our Western colleagues to come to their senses, put aside their emotions and not make the situation worse.

No one, except you, will be able to restrain the militaristic plans of Kiev and force it to stop shelling and provocations against the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, which in the new conditions can have especially dangerous consequences," Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

In accordance with the agreements signed between Russia and the DPR, as well as Russia and the LPR, and based on the requests of the self-proclaimed republics, the Russian armed forces will carry out peacekeeping functions on their territories, the diplomat added.

