Russian Envoy To UN Warns Ukraine Against Using Civilians As Human Shields

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russia warned Ukraine against using civilians as human shields after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russian-drafted humanitarian resolution, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"Our draft contains such key elements as a call for establishment of a ceasefire and the establishment of humanitarian pauses for the purposes of the conduct of safe and unhindered evacuation for the civilian population as well as the possibility for safe and unhindered evacuation from Ukraine for all of those who expressed a desire to do so without discrimination on any grounds," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The ambassador also said Russia calls on Ukraine not to attack any critical infrastructure objects nor place heavy military equipment in residential and densely populated areas in order to ensure the protection of humanitarian and medical personnel, the wounded and the ill, and of civilians, as well as ensure humane treatment of detainees,

In addition, Nebenzia said that Russia calls on all parties not to politicize the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

