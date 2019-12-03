Russian Envoy to US Lays Wreath in Washington to Commemorate Day of the Unknown Soldier

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commemorated the Day of the Unknown Soldier on Tuesday by laying a wreath at the "Russians Meet Americans at the Elbe" bas-relief at the World War II memorial in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commemorated the Day of the Unknown Soldier on Tuesday by laying a wreath at the "Russians Meet Americans at the Elbe" bas-relief at the World War II memorial in Washington

The ceremony marked the Day of the Unknown Soldier, which Russia has commemorated since 2014 in memory of Soviet and Russian troops killed on its territory and abroad.

"Today we commemorate the Unknown Soldier," Antonov said, speaking to dozens of people who gathered this windy day to lay flowers at the memorial. "This date is very special or us, as well as all circle of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945."

Heads of diplomatic missions of Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan joined the Russian envoy at the ceremony.

Antonov reminded that all republics of the former Soviet Union lost more than 27 millions of lives in that war.

"People of any country of the Commonwealth of Independent States are mourning up to now," he said. "We remember our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers."

The World War II memorial, located at the National Mall just several blocks from the White House, was opened in May 2004 and dedicated to more than 400,000 US soldiers killed during the war.

The meeting between US and Soviet troops at the Elbe River is considered a key milestone in ending World War II. The two sides converged at the river as the Soviet military advanced against Nazi forces from the east and the US military and allied forces advanced from the west.