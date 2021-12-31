Russian Envoy to US Says Situation With NATO Crawling Into Ukraine 'Extremely Dangerous'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The situation with NATO attempting to move closer to the Russian border is extremely dangerous and Moscow may be forced to create vulnerabilities against the alliance if it continues to boost its military presence in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article published by the US media outlet Foreign Policy.

"The situation is extremely dangerous," Antonov said in the article published on Thursday. "No one should doubt our determination to defend our security. Everything has its limits. If our partners keep constructing military-strategic realities imperiling the existence of our country, we will be forced to create similar vulnerabilities for them."

Antonov added that Russia has come to a point where it has no room to retreat and military exploration of Ukraine by NATO countries is an existential threat to Russia.