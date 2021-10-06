UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To Vienna Says No Reason To Think Tehran Unwilling To Continue JCPOA Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian Envoy to Vienna Says No Reason to Think Tehran Unwilling to Continue JCPOA Talks

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia has no reason to think that Iran does not want to continue negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes Tehran will return to the negotiating table in due course, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday.

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran would soon return to the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.

"Participation in the #ViennaTalks is voluntary. It corresponds to the interests of all participants, including #Iran. We have no reasons to believe that #Tehran is unwilling to continue the process. The return to the negotiating table is a matter of time, not in a distant future," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April of this year, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna, which also hosted several informal meetings designed to prevent the agreement from collapsing after Washington's exit. The sixth round of discussions ended on June 20.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April June September 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

32 minutes ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators ..

Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators Seeking Closure of Missions i ..

32 minutes ago
 Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses S ..

Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses Security Risk for NATO - Stolte ..

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of com ..

Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of committee for axle load control m ..

32 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US ..

Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle - Advocacy Gro ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.