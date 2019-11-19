Russian Envoy Urges Kiev to Drop Hopes for Revision of Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Kiev should avoid provocative statements on Donbas, including on possibility of deporting its residents, and give up attempts to revise the Minsk agreements, Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy to the contact group on Ukraine, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Ukrainian social media were alleging that Kiev was planning to deport Donbas residents to "cleanse [the region] of dissent" and get rid of people who do not share pro-Ukrainian views.

"I urge Kiev to refrain from possible statements and actions that are provocative in nature. Such statements and actions may question the responsibility and authority of Kiev's politicians.

I remind you that the Minsk accords are enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution. There is no need to rely on their revision in others formats, and even more so try to do it unilaterally," the Russian envoy emphasized.

He also warned against possible scenarios involving deportation of Donbas residents.

"Recently, information has appeared about Kiev's possible plans for Donbas, up to deportation of its residents. If this information turns out to be true, it does not correspond to the Minsk agreements and is rejected by Donbas residents," Gryzlov said.

France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will discuss the Donbas settlement on December 9 in Paris.