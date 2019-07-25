UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Urges OSCE To Closely Monitor Minority Language Rights In Ukraine

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

The Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, deployed by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), should closely monitor the issue related to respect of the language rights of Ukrainian minorities, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian envoy to the OSCE, told the organization's permanent council on Thursday

On July 16, Ukraine's new language law, which establishes Ukrainian as the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services, came into force.

"This discriminatory act was hastily adopted by the [Ukrainian parliament] Verkhovna Rada and signed by [former President] Petro Poroshenko after he lost the presidential election. However, the provisions of this law affect the lives of millions of Ukrainian citizens today... We urge the Mission to continue close monitoring of language rights, including in coordination with the office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities," Lukashevich said.

The new law triggered criticism from a number of top-ranking Russian officials for, on one hand, de facto segregating non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an "outcast" group with limited access to social services, and, on the other hand, specifically targeting the Russian language, since English and other EU languages were given certain exemptions.

The language situation in Ukraine has been a source of contention since the collapse of the Soviet Union. While the Ukrainian language is spoken by the majority of the country's population, sizable minorities prefer using other languages, including Russian.

In 2012, Ukraine adopted a law which gave regional status to minority languages, Russian among them. After the change of power two years later, the Ukrainian constitutional court reconsidered the law's legitimacy and eventually ruled it unconstitutional.

The new language law mandating the exclusive usage of Ukrainian in almost all spheres of life was passed by the parliament in April 2019 and signed by Poroshenko in May.

