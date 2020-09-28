Russian Epidemiologist Believes Country Will Reach COVID-19 Plateau in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The COVID-19 incidence growth is expected to continue in Russia, and the country is likely to reach plateau next month, after which a gradual decline in new positive tests will be seen, an aide to the head of the Russian public health watchdog's research institute of epidemiology told Sputnik on Monday.

"I believe incidence will slightly increase now and we will reach plateau. This will be followed by a gradual decline, I do not think there will be a peak. We are most likely to reach plateau in the beginning of October," Viktor Maleev said.

The epidemiologist expressed the belief that there was no need to introduce any additional restrictions apart from the already issued recommendations.

"I think fines for violating the prevention measures could be increased, for example, for failure to wear masks in public locations," Maleev added.

The epidemiologist noted that Russia was not likely to see as many new COVID-19 cases as in May.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has said Russia reached COVID-19 peak on May 11, when 11,656 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

"I believe we will not reach the peak COVID-19 incidence figures, like in the spring, as measures are already being implemented. Apart from that, people are already immune, some of them have contracted the disease and have recovered, some have been vaccinated," Maleev added.