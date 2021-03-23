UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Epidemiologist Says Sputnik V Vaccine Likely To Be Ineffective For Revaccination

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russian Epidemiologist Says Sputnik V Vaccine Likely to Be Ineffective for Revaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that reimmunization with the adenovirus-based Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would not work, as the antibodies developed after the first inoculations would neutralize and block the components of the newly-administered shots, making them redundant.

"The vector-based vaccine gives a fairly high growth of antibodies. And yes, it is believed that it will have a long-term effect. The only thing is that revaccination with this vaccine will not be possible because of injected adenoviruses that also produce antibodies. If we vaccinate people with the same vaccine, let's say, after two years [after the first inoculation] with the exact same components, it is likely that the components of the new vaccine will be destroyed by the antibodies [present in the system]," Pshenichnaya said on air during a broadcast on the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

It will, however, be possible to be revaccinated with other Russian COVID-19 vaccines ” EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, the epidemiologist added.

During the pandemic, Russia was at the forefront of vaccine development, having come up with three different coronavirus vaccines ” Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Siberian research center Vector, and the Chumakov research institute's CoviVac.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik V, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 55 countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same February YouTube From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi joins &#039;Tide Tu ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.22 a barrel M ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Slams Twitter for Continuin ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

45 minutes ago

Minsk Authorities Warn of Provocateurs' Plans to I ..

42 minutes ago

Australian Military to Assist With Handling Floods ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.