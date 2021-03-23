Russian Epidemiologist Says Sputnik V Vaccine Likely to Be Ineffective for Revaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that reimmunization with the adenovirus-based Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would not work, as the antibodies developed after the first inoculations would neutralize and block the components of the newly-administered shots, making them redundant.

"The vector-based vaccine gives a fairly high growth of antibodies. And yes, it is believed that it will have a long-term effect. The only thing is that revaccination with this vaccine will not be possible because of injected adenoviruses that also produce antibodies. If we vaccinate people with the same vaccine, let's say, after two years [after the first inoculation] with the exact same components, it is likely that the components of the new vaccine will be destroyed by the antibodies [present in the system]," Pshenichnaya said on air during a broadcast on the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

It will, however, be possible to be revaccinated with other Russian COVID-19 vaccines ” EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, the epidemiologist added.

During the pandemic, Russia was at the forefront of vaccine development, having come up with three different coronavirus vaccines ” Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Siberian research center Vector, and the Chumakov research institute's CoviVac.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik V, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 55 countries.