UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian EpiVacCorona Developer Hopes Vaccine To Resist New Mutations Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:33 PM

Russian EpiVacCorona Developer Hopes Vaccine to Resist New Mutations of Coronavirus

Russia's Vector Research Center, which has developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, hopes that the inoculation will protect vaccinees from new mutations of COVID-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's Vector Research Center, which has developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, hopes that the inoculation will protect vaccinees from new mutations of COVID-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday.

"Among those mutations of the new coronavirus that have been registered, there are none that would correspond to our peptides ... and we hope that our vaccine is sufficiently resistant to mutations that may arise in the near future," Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in Opening of OSCE Mi ..

15 seconds ago

CSTO Foreign Minister to Meet Online on December 1 ..

17 seconds ago

Capital hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 pati ..

19 seconds ago

Barnier Says Heading to London for Brexit Talks as ..

25 seconds ago

Second phase of 'Ehsaas program' from Nov 30

14 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.