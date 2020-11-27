Russian EpiVacCorona Developer Hopes Vaccine to Resist New Mutations of Coronavirus

Russia's Vector Research Center, which has developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, hopes that the inoculation will protect vaccinees from new mutations of COVID-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's Vector Research Center, which has developed the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, hopes that the inoculation will protect vaccinees from new mutations of COVID-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Friday.

"Among those mutations of the new coronavirus that have been registered, there are none that would correspond to our peptides ... and we hope that our vaccine is sufficiently resistant to mutations that may arise in the near future," Ryzhikov said at a press conference.