Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

Russia is establishing diplomatic relations with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) starting from Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia is establishing diplomatic relations with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) starting from Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the DPR and the LPR on Monday.