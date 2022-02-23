UrduPoint.com

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

Russia is establishing diplomatic relations with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) starting from Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia is establishing diplomatic relations with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) starting from Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the DPR and the LPR on Monday.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence From

Recent Stories

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

10 minutes ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

10 minutes ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

10 minutes ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

10 minutes ago
 Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Cance ..

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Canceled

1 hour ago
 UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, S ..

UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, Should Be Used to De-Escalate C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>