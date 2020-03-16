Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatriate Citizens Stranded by Epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said Monday she had called Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss citizens' repatriations amid the coronavirus outbreak

"Discussed our measures to contain the spread of the virus and how to allow safe passage home to our respective citizens and permanent residents.

We agreed that further communication must be direct and timely," she tweeted.

Kaljulaid's office said in a press release that the two countries had assigned contact persons in their respective embassies to ensure the fast return of their citizens.

The phone call was one of several Kaljulaid had during the day. She also spoke online and over the phone with the leaders of Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.