UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree To Speedily Repatriate Citizens Stranded By Epidemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatriate Citizens Stranded by Epidemic

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said Monday she had called Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss citizens' repatriations amid the coronavirus outbreak

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said Monday she had called Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss citizens' repatriations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Discussed our measures to contain the spread of the virus and how to allow safe passage home to our respective citizens and permanent residents.

We agreed that further communication must be direct and timely," she tweeted.

Kaljulaid's office said in a press release that the two countries had assigned contact persons in their respective embassies to ensure the fast return of their citizens.

The phone call was one of several Kaljulaid had during the day. She also spoke online and over the phone with the leaders of Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Poland Finland Lithuania Latvia National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

6 minutes ago

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Local Governments to Redu ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road acciden ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.