Russian, Estonian Presidents Discuss Anti-Coronavirus Measures in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid in phone talks on Monday exchanged information on measures taken in both countries to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus infection, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The heads of state exchanged information on measures taken in Russia and Estonia to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection. Some specific issues of cooperation in this regard were discussed," the press service said in a statement.