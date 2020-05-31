UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, EU Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations In Phone Talks - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russian, EU Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations in Phone Talks - Mission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has discussed with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora current and future relations between Moscow and the bloc among other issues during phone talks, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said on Sunday.

Last December, Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik that he did not expect breakthroughs in Russia-EU relations after the change of leadership in the top EU institutions, although there was "a window of opportunity" for improving the ties.

"Permanent Representative of #Russia to the #EU Vladimir #Chizhov discussed with  Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the #EEAS Enrique Mora the state and prospects of [Russia - EU] relations, European #security, the settlement in #Libya, situation in the #WesternBalkans," the mission wrote on Twitter.

Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated after the latter imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Western countries and Kiev have not recognized the vote's legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs. Russia, in turn, has denied any interference claims, insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law and retaliated by an import phase-out and counter-sanctions.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Twitter Vladimir Putin Kiev December Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

46 minutes ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE Presidentâ€™s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.