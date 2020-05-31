Russian, EU Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations in Phone Talks - Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has discussed with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora current and future relations between Moscow and the bloc among other issues during phone talks, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said on Sunday.

Last December, Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik that he did not expect breakthroughs in Russia-EU relations after the change of leadership in the top EU institutions, although there was "a window of opportunity" for improving the ties.

"Permanent Representative of #Russia to the #EU Vladimir #Chizhov discussed with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the #EEAS Enrique Mora the state and prospects of [Russia - EU] relations, European #security, the settlement in #Libya, situation in the #WesternBalkans," the mission wrote on Twitter.

Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated after the latter imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Western countries and Kiev have not recognized the vote's legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs. Russia, in turn, has denied any interference claims, insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law and retaliated by an import phase-out and counter-sanctions.